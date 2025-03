MANNHEIM, Germany — (AP) — Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes. Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt. Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city center.

