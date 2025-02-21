Macron's message to Trump: 'You can’t be weak in the face of Putin'

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said that he intends to tell U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that it's in the joint interest of Americans and Europeans not to "be weak" in the face of Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid U.S.-led negotiations to end the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Macron will travel to Washington to meet with Trump on Monday, the White House said.

In a one-hour question and answer session on social media Thursday, Macron said that he'll tell Trump: “'You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?'”

Trump's recent statements that echo Putin's narrative and plans to have direct negotiations with Moscow have left European allies and Ukrainian officials worried. But Macron suggested Trump's strategy to create "uncertainty" in talks with Russia could actually make Western allies stronger in these talks.

Putin “doesn’t know what he (Trump) is going to do, he thinks (Trump) is capable of anything,” Macron said. “This uncertainty is good for us and for Ukraine.”

Macron said that he would seek to persuade Trump that U.S. interests and Europeans’ interests are the same, telling him: “If you let Russia take over Ukraine, it would be unstoppable.”

That means any peace deal must be negotiated with Ukrainians and Europeans around the table, Macron said.

"We want peace. But we don’t want a ceasefire that means Ukraine surrendering, because that’s dangerous. And we know that would lead to Russia going further. We’ve already experienced it," he said.

Macron also appeared ready to answer Trump's call to boost defense spending. “Us, Europeans, we must increase our war effort,” he said.

Asked about whether he's considering sending French troops to Ukraine, he said he wouldn't send soldiers to fight in Ukraine but rather to be part of a security force meant to bring “guarantees” once a peace deal is achieved.

"We don't rule out, within a framework planned with our allies, the possibility of having forces which, once peace has been negotiated, could contribute to guaranteeing Ukraine’s security," he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.