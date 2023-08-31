World

At least 38 people have died in a fire in a building in South Africa's biggest city, authorities say

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Emergency services say at least 38 people died in a fire in a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze, which that broke out in the predawn hours Thursday.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said a search and recovery operation was underway, and it was likely the death toll would rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!