From a hilltop village and across Israel: Tears of joy as the living hostages are returned

LAVON, Israel — It was a day of joy and tears across Israel. Families, loved ones and friends waited anxiously as Hamas began releasing the last living hostages held captive for over two years in the Gaza Strip.

For the family of Alon Ohel it was day 738 since he was taken hostage.

Friends of the young music lover jumped to their feet, cheered, blew into shofars — traditional horns that announce glad tidings — and hugged each other when they saw his picture on a livestream among the seven hostages Hamas first released to the Red Cross on Monday morning.

“This is the best morning in my life. I just want to hug him,” Ohel’s cousin, Noam Rozen, 24, said before choking up.

The wait on a Galilee hilltop village

Hundreds had been packing the small community center of this hilltop village in the Galilee since before dawn for one of the most important days of their lives — when the last 20 living hostages were scheduled to be released, first to the Red Cross and then to the Israeli military, as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“I told God many months ago, ‘If Alon is coming home, I bring shofar and I say thank you for this,’” said Yaniv Shema Zion, who's known Ohel since he was a toddler.

Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with pictures of Ohel, people from Lavon waved flags, sang hymns, hugged and wiped away tears before falling silent in front of the projected screen carrying images from Gaza of the release.

“Knowing Alon, there was no chance not to get him back with us,” his aunt, Nirit Ohel said, though she added the family is still worried about his health.

Alon Ohel had had shrapnel in his eye from the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on the bomb shelter in southern Israel where he had sought refuge.

Endless days in chains

Ohel was kidnapped at the Nova music festival from a mobile bomb shelter along with Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli who was killed in captivity in August 2024.

Eli Sharabi, another hostage held with Ohel and released in a previous ceasefire said they were kept chained, with only a moldy pita bread per day for food.

Ohel became a symbol of the hostage crisis because of his piano playing. At his mother initiative, pianos in his honor appeared across the country, including next to Jerusalem's city hall and in Tel Aviv's square devoted to the hostages.

“She wanted people to play and through it, to send their love to him,” Nirit Ohel said.

The hostages' plight

The fate of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants in the attack on southern Israel just over two years ago, has weighed on every aspect of daily life in this country.

Hostage posters and stickers are plastered everywhere — from seaside promenades to countryside bus stops — and many Israelis have been wearing yellow ribbons on their lapels, their wrists, their cars and their gardens for more than two years.

Weekly vigils and protests were held in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and small communities like the Ohels' home of Lavon — 230 families in northern Galilee — bonded together to help the hostages' relatives. Tens of thousands gathered to watch news of the release.

The country erupted with joy on Monday morning when the first group of the last 20 living hostages still held in Gaza were seen transferred to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire deal.

A long journey

It's the first step on a long journey to healing for the hostages, whose condition wasn't immediately known. Another 28 who are believed deceased were expected to released later, and many Israelis feel that the country won't fully begin to recover from its collective trauma until their remains are brought back as well.

For observant Jews, Monday held an extra special meaning.

Both the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and the release of hostages overlapped with the Jewish people's celebration of the holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the beginning of a new annual cycle of the reading of the scrolls. It is one of the most joyous days of the Jewish calendar, with festive dancing around a Torah.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the deaths were women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the U.N. and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

___

Associated Press writer Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.