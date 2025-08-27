Heavy rain causes flooding, landslides and 8 deaths in Vietnam and Thailand

HANOI, Vietnam — (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides Wednesday in parts of Southeast Asia, where at least eight deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm.

Flooding occurred in several northern and central provinces of Vietnam, seven people died, one was missing and 34 were injured, state media reported.

Nearly 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain fell overnight in parts of northeast Vietnam and flood warnings remained for some riverside areas.

In Thailand, one person died and another was missing from a landslide Wednesday in part of the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said many homes were affected and a few people were injured from flash flooding and landslides in northern provinces.

Thailand's Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain in northern and northeastern regions Wednesday. Residents in foothills and low-lying areas near waterways were warned about possible flash floods and landslides.

The rain was part of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kajiki, which made landfall Monday afternoon in central Vietnam, where thousands of people were evacuated from high-risk areas.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China's southern Hainan Island.

Scientists published a 2024 study warning seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia's cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.

