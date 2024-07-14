Global leaders condemn Donald Trump's assassination attempt

HONG KONG — (AP) — Global leaders have expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others, with many condemning the violence that shocked the world.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was doing “fine” after being whisked off the stage though the shooting pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

U.S. authorities are still investigating the shooting.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attempted assassination as an inexcusable attack on the United States and Australia’s shared democratic values.

“In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully,” Albanese told reporters in the Australian Parliament House.

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on social media platform X that he was appalled by the attempt and wished Trump a quick and full recovery.

“Political violence has no place in our society! My thoughts are with all the victims of this attack!” he said.

Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on X that the attack must be “strongly repudiated” by all democracy defenders and dialogue in politics, calling the incident unacceptable.

Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X saying that he was sickened by the shooting and his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event and all Americans.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he wrote.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sissi expressed concern and stressed his country's condemnation of the attack in a statement.

“I express my wishes for Trump’s speedy recovery and for the US election campaigns to be resumed in a peaceful and healthy atmosphere, free of any aspects of terrorism, violence, or hatred,” he said.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s presidential palace said President Nayib Bukele condemned “the assassination attempt” on Trump.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy,” the President’s office said in a press release posted on X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his wishes to Trump for a prompt recovery. “It is a drama for our democracies. France shares the indignation of the American people,” he posted on X.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he was deeply concerned by "the attack on my friend.”

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Israel

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said on X that he condemned “utterly and unequivocally” the attempt on Trump's life and wished him a fast recovery on behalf of all the Israeli people, adding their thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Italy

Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni wished Trump a quick recovery and said in a statement she hoped "the next few months of the election campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence.”

Japan

“We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on X.

Mexico

Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the attack on X and said “violence is irrational and inhumane.”

South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on X that he was appalled by “the hideous act” of political violence. He added the people of Korea stand in solidarity with Americans.

Taiwan

Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te wished Trump a speedy recovery and said his thoughts and prayers are with Trump on X. He said political violence of any form is never acceptable “in our democracies" and offered his condolences to the victims.

The Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was relieved to learn that Trump is fine on X and his thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

“Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme," he said

Ukraine

Also on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was appalled to learn about the shooting, saying such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. He added he was relieved to learn that Trump is safe.

Zelenskyy extended his wishes for strength to everyone who was horrified by the event. “I wish America emerges stronger from this,” he said.

United Kingdom

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that he was appalled by the “shocking scenes," and sent his best wishes to Trump and his family.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said.

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

