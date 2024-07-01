World

German court convicts a prominent far-right politician for using a Nazi slogan

BERLIN — (AP) — A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event.

Björn Höcke, who plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in a September election, was fined Monday for using the banned Nazi slogan “Everything for Germany.”

The Halle Regional Court sentenced the 52-year-old to a fine of 130 daily rates of 130 euros each.

He was already fined 13,000 euros ($13,900) in May for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, a verdict that his lawyers are appealing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

