Georgia votes in an election which could take it toward the EU or into Russia's orbit

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Georgians go to the polls Saturday in a ballot many citizens are treating as a make-or-break vote on the opportunity to join the European Union.

The pre-election campaign in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people has been dominated by foreign policy and marked by a bitter fight for votes and allegations of a smear campaign.

Some Georgians complained of intimidation and being pressured to vote for the ruling party, Georgian Dream, while the opposition accused the party of carrying out a "hybrid war" against its citizens.

Ahead of the election Bidzina Ivanishvili — a shadowy billionaire who set up Georgian Dream and made his fortune in Russia — vowed again to ban opposition parties should his party win.

Georgian Dream will hold opposition parties “fully accountable under the full force of the law” for “war crimes” committed against the people of Georgia, Ivanishvili said at a pro-government rally in the capital Tbilisi Wednesday. He did not explain what crimes he believes the opposition has committed.

Many Georgians believe the parliamentary election may be the most crucial vote of their lifetimes.

It will determine whether Georgia gets back on track to EU membership or if it embraces authoritarianism and falls into Russia's orbit.

“It's an existential election,” Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said.

Around 80% of Georgians favor joining the EU according to polls and the country’s constitution obliges its leaders to pursue membership of that bloc and NATO.

But Brussels put Georgia's bid for entry to the EU on hold indefinitely after the ruling party Georgian Dream passed a "Russian law" cracking down on freedom of speech in June. Many Georgians fear the party is dragging the country towards authoritarianism and killing off hopes it could join the EU.

The opposition parties have ignored Zourabichvili’s request to unite into a single party but have signed up to her “charter” to carry out the reforms required by the EU to join.

Zourabichvili told the Associated Press she believed most Georgians would mobilize to vote “despite some instances of intimidation, in spite of use of state resources ... and the use of financial resources" by the government.

Georgian Dream took out billboards across the country contrasting black-and-white images of destruction in Ukraine with colorful images of life in Georgia alongside the slogan, “Say no to war — choose peace.”

Both Georgian Dream and opposition parties told voters they will pursue membership of the European Union, even though laws passed by the ruling party have put that hope on hold.

“The EU decided to stop Georgia’s integration process unilaterally,” said Vakhtang Asanidze, who spoke to AP at a pro-government rally in Tbilisi. He said he saw no reason why Georgia could not join the EU in spite of the laws.

At the EU summit last week, EU leaders said that they have “serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government."

While Georgian Dream has adopted laws which are similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on its critics, voters at the pro-government rally said they did not view the election as a choice between Russia or Europe.

“We remember everything about Russia, including Abkahzia and South Ossetia,” said Latavra Dashniani at the rally, referring to Russia's occupation of 20% of Georgian territory after the two countries fought a short war in 2008.

Voting for the ruling party, she said, would ensure Georgia enters Europe “with dignity," alluding to its conservative values including opposition to rights for LGBTQ+ people.

Polls will open in the parliamentary election at 8 a.m. local time and close 12 hours later. Georgians will elect 150 lawmakers from across the country Saturday, choosing from 18 parties. If no party wins the 76 seats required to form a government for a four-year term, the largest party will be invited by the president to form a coalition.

Georgian Dream is standing against three coalitions: the Unity National Movement, the Coalition for Changes Lelo, and Strong Georgia.

The Gakharia for Georgia party, set up by former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, said it will not go into an alliance with anyone but will support the opposition to form a government.

Sophiko Megrelidze contributed to this report

