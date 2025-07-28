Flash floods in Romania kill at least 1 person and force hundreds of evacuations

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight into Monday, triggering flash floods in the northeast of the country and killing at least one person, officials said.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes as Romania’s rescue services deployed teams in the hard-hit counties of Neamt and Suceava. Helicopters and firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were trapped in their homes by floodwaters.

Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt County.

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris as well as damaged homes.

