Explosions heard in Lithuania's capital after rail cars loaded with LNG catch fire

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Powerful explosions were heard in the suburbs of Lithuania's capital Wednesday morning after several rail cars loaded with liquefied natural gas caught fire, police said.

One person was injured, according to the fire and rescue department. Columns of smoke were visible across Vilnius and residents in the area were warned to stay indoors.

The cause was not immediately clear but local media reported an employee’s careless behavior may have been behind the incident. The carriages that caught fire belong to Polish company Orlen, police said.

