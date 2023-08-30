Ex-official under Belarus President Lukashenko to face Swiss trial over enforced disappearances

GENEVA — (AP) — A former member of Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko’s special security forces is set to face trial in Switzerland next month for the forced disappearances of political opponents in the late 1990s, according to human rights and victims advocacy groups Wednesday.

Activists and opponents called it a “watershed moment" in international justice that could trigger prosecutions abroad of other Belarus officials — including its strongman leader.

The case against Yuri Harauski, a former member of a military unit known as SOBR, is set to take place Sept. 19-20 in the northern Swiss regional court of St. Gallen and centers on the enforced disappearances of three people in 1999.

An extract of the court filing, obtained by The Associated Press, indicated that prosecutors planned to seek a three-year prison sentence — of which two would be suspended — against Harauski for his alleged role in the disappearances.

Harauski lives in Switzerland, where he applied for asylum in 2018, advocacy groups said. He has made high-profile confessions about his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Lukashenko's political opponents in 1999.

The motives behind the confessions were not entirely clear.

He could become the first official during Lukashenko’s 29-year rule to be convicted of crimes against regime opponents.

“For the first time, a member of Lukashenko’s murder squad stands trial for involvement in the enforced disappearances of political opponents," Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Associated Press. "This groundbreaking case delivers a powerful message to the Belarus regime: no one will escape justice.”

The pending trial was brought to light by advocacy groups Trial International in Switzerland and FIDH, a French non-governmental organization whose name translates as the International Federation of Human Rights.

“This could be a watershed moment for international justice for the Belarusian regime’s crimes,” said Ilya Nuzov, head of FIDH’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk. A conviction, Nuzov said, "could also establish facts which could later be used to go after those who had ordered the commission of the crime, including Lukashenko himself.”

Harauski will be tried over the enforced disappearances of Yury Zakharenka, Viktar Hanchar and Anatoly Krasouski, the advocacy groups said in a statement released Wednesday.

“The case is groundbreaking: for the very first time, a Belarusian national stands trial for enforced disappearance on the basis of universal jurisdiction,” the advocacy groups said, referring to a legal principle that allows foreign jurisdictions to prosecute severe crimes that happened in other countries.

The prominent Belarus rights group Viasna, which last week was outlawed by the country's government as an extremist organization, applauded the announcement of the case.

“With this first-ever prosecution of an alleged member of Lukashenka’s hit squad we are sending a strong signal," said Viasna lawyer Pavel Sapelko. "Justice for international crimes can and will be delivered, regardless of state borders or time elapsed since the crimes have been committed.”

The Belarus Ministry of Internal Affairs declined to answer questions about the case.

Court officials in the northern city of Rorschach, who brought the case, and the larger cantonal, or regional, court in St. Gallen to the south did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Benoit Meystre, a legal adviser for Trial International, said the trial would be held in St. Gallen for security reasons as well as the need for a larger courtroom.

—-

Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.