Ecuadorians vote for president without violence, but overseas voting system sees cyberattacks

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — (AP) — Ecuadorians put aside fears of leaving their homes amid unprecedented violence and voted for a new president Sunday in a special election that was heavily guarded by police and soldiers in part due to the assassination of a presidential candidate this month.

The country's top electoral authority, Diana Atamint, reported no violent incidents affected voting centers and characterized the election as “peaceful and safe" after polls closed.

However, Atamint, president of the National Electoral Council, said the electronic voting system used by Ecuadorians living abroad was targeted by several cyberattacks, including from China, India and Bangladesh. She said the incidents did not jeopardize vote counts.

Authorities deployed more than 100,000 police and soldiers to protect the vote against more violence. Voting in Ecuador is mandatory for most voters, and many of them weighed the risk of getting robbed against the fine and inconveniences they could face for not voting.

“Nobody votes for pleasure. We must go out (to vote),” Isaac Pérez, a 31-year-old warehouse worker, said after casting a ballot at the University of Guayaquil.

Traffic was unusually heavy Sunday along two main roads that lead to a number of voting centers in central Guayaquil, including one at the university where Pérez voted. Pérez has been robbed twice in public transit buses and doesn’t think any of the candidates will fix the country’s social problems.

“I don’t think anyone is going to change anything. On Monday, one will still have to go work to support one’s family," he said.

Front-runners included an ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa and a millionaire with a security background promising to be tough on crime.

Ecuadorians were already struggling to make sense of the violent crime their once calm South American country has experienced over the last three years when presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated Aug. 9 as he left a campaign rally in Quito, the capital. His killing heightened people's fears of spending time anywhere other than their homes and becoming victims of robberies, kidnappings, extortions, homicides or any of the other crimes that have become commonplace.

Villavicencio's slaying was the third and most prominent in a string of killings of political leaders this year. Six Colombian men have been arrested in connection with his killing.

The election was called after President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative former banker, dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May to avoid being impeached over allegations that he failed to intervene to end a faulty contract between the state-owned oil transport company and a private tanker company. He decided not to run in the special election.

“Those of us who have children hope for a better economy,” said Karina Navarro, 44, who voted for Lasso in 2021 and is disappointed with his administration. “If the economy grows, jobs will be generated, and there will be a domino effect. It will improve the crisis in terms of assaults, robberies, killings.”

Navarro, an accountant, voted in Samborondón, an upper-class area with gated communities separated from Guayaquil by a river. She said she believes in “the power of the vote,” and while she is aware nothing can be fixed overnight, she hopes the election will result in “a better country.”

“Honestly, I don’t go out anymore because they even rob in gated communities,” Navarro said.

The ballots were printed before another candidate could substitute for Villavicencio. So they include the name of the late candidate, who was not among the top contenders.

The front-runner in polling was Luisa González, a lawyer and former lawmaker whose campaign has highlighted her affiliation with the party of Correa, the former president who in 2020 was found guilty of corruption and sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. He has been living in his wife's native Belgium since 2017.

Trailing González, the only female presidential candidate, were millionaire Jan Topic, whose promise of heavy-handed tactics against criminals earned him the nickname “Ecuadorian Rambo;” and Otto Sonnenholzner, who led part of the country’s response to the pandemic while serving as the third vice president during the administration of President Lenín Moreno.

Also running was Yaku Pérez, an Indigenous man promising to defend the environment and water from mining and oil extraction.

To win outright, a candidate needs 50% of the votes, or at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent. If needed, a runoff election will take place Oct. 15. The winner will govern only for the remainder of Lasso’s unfinished term, meaning less than two years.

Voters were also electing a new National Assembly and deciding two ballot measures — one addressing whether to stop oil extraction in a portion of the Amazon jungle and the other asking whether to authorize the exploitation of minerals such as gold, silver and copper in forests of the Andean Choco around Quito.

Voting is mandatory in Ecuador for people ages 18 through 64. Those who don’t comply face a fine of about $45.

Candidates have increased their security and Pérez appeared at a campaign rally Thursday wearing a bulletproof vest. That same day, Topic’s supporters were bused to a campaign rally at the convention center in Guayaquil. They left purses and backpacks in the buses and entered through makeshift gates manned by private security guards.

In addition to a universal demand for safety, the new president will need to address an economy that is still struggling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s Central Bank reduced its growth expectation for 2023 from 3.1% to 2.6%, an annual economic performance that analysts forecast will be even lower.

Data from the Ministry of Finance say state coffers received $991 million from oil between January and July. That’s less than half the $2.3 billion received during the same period last year. Meanwhile, tax collections this year fell by $137 million.

On Sunday, children joined parents and grandparents who voted at the University of Guayaquil, where food vendors lined up along the sidewalk outside the school entrance. Vendors also offered laminating people’s voting proof receipts for 25 cents.

Jamndrye Correa, 18, voted for president for the first time. He said he cast his ballot with crime and violence in mind.

“The crime is very advanced. Everyone is afraid of crime,” said Correa, a student who was robbed at gunpoint about two years ago outside his home.

Associated Press writer Gonzalo Solano and Gabriela Molina contributed to this report from Quito, Ecuador.

