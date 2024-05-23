World

The collapse of a building on Spain’s Mallorca island leaves 4 people dead, officials say

Spain Building Collapse Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP) (Isaac Buj/AP)

MADRID — (AP) — Four people died and several more were seriously injured Thursday when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca, Spanish emergency authorities said.

Emergency services said that seven more people had been very seriously injured while another nine were seriously injured. They were being attended at local hospitals.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media said the building housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.

Public television for the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath.

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Emergency services are continuing to search the site and attend the wounded.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

