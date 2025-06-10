Brazil’s Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was testifying for the first time before the Supreme Court on Tuesday over an alleged plot to remain in power and overturn the 2022 election result.

Bolsonaro and seven close allies are being questioned by a panel of top judges as part of a trial over allegations that they devised a multi-step scheme to keep Bolsonaro in office despite his defeat to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The defendants are standing stand trial on five counts: attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage and deterioration of listed heritage.

A coup conviction carries a sentence of up to 12 years. When combined with the other charges, the accused could be sentenced to decades behind bars.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied the allegations and said he is the target of political persecution.

The eight defendants are accused of making up the plan’s core group. Justices are also questioning Bolsonaro’s former running mate and defense minister Walter Braga Netto, former ministers Anderson Torres and Augusto Heleno and ex aide-de-champ Mauro Cid, among others.

Judges will hear from 26 other defendants at a later date. The court has already heard from dozens of witnesses in hearings that began in mid-May.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.