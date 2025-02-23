World

American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi makes unscheduled landing in Rome

ROME — (AP) — An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman from with Leonardo da Vinci Airport said.

The airport official did not give the reason for the change in flight plans, adding that all the due controls will be performed as soon as the passengers leave the plane.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!