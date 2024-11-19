45 prominent activists will be sentenced in Hong Kong's biggest national security case

HONG KONG — (AP) — Dozens of prominent activists will be sentenced Tuesday in Hong Kong's biggest national security case, facing up to life in prison under a sweeping law imposed by Beijing that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The defendants were among 47 democracy advocates who were prosecuted in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election under the 2020 national security law. They were accused of attempting to paralyze Hong Kong's government and force the city's leader to resign by aiming to win a legislative majority and using it to block government budgets indiscriminately.

The 45 either pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit subversion or were found guilty by three government-approved judges. The judges said the activists' plans to effect change through the election would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis. Two of the defendants were acquitted.

Observers said the case illustrated how authorities suppressed dissent following huge anti-government protests in 2019, alongside media crackdowns and reduced public choice in elections. The drastic changes reflect how Beijing's promise to retain the former British colony's civil liberties for 50 years when it returned to China in 1997 is increasingly threadbare, they said.

Beijing and Hong Kong governments insist the law is necessary for the city's stability.

The subversion case involves pro-democracy activists across the spectrum. They include legal scholar Benny Tai, former student leader Joshua Wong and former lawmakers. Most of them have already been detained for more than three and a half years before the sentencing. The separations pained them and their families.

As they pleaded for lesser sentences, some activists were remorseful and apologized while others remained defiant.

Lawyers for Tai and several other defendants argued their clients genuinely believed their actions were lawful at the time.

More than 200 people stood in line in moderate rain and winds Tuesday morning for a seat in the court, including one of the acquitted defendants Lee Yue-shun. Lee said he hoped members of the public would show they care about the development of the court case.

“The public's interpretation and understanding has a far-reaching impact on our society's future development,” he said.

A supporter locally known as “Grandpa Wong,” who did not know the English spelling of his name, said he wanted to see the convicted activists again. He is about 100 years old and feared he wouldn't be able to see them when they are released in prison.

Wei Siu-lik, a friend of convicted activist Clarisse Yeung, said she arrived at 4 a.m. even though her leg is injured. “I wanted to let them know there are still many here coming here for them,” she said.

Thirty-one activists entered a guilty plea and have better chances of getting reduced sentences. The law authorizes a range of sentences depending on the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s role in it, going from under three years for the least serious to 10 years to life for people convicted of “grave” offenses.

The unofficial primary in July 2020, which drew 610,000 voters, was meant to pick pro-democracy candidates who would then run in the official election.

The pro-democracy camp at that time hoped they could secure a legislative majority, which would allow them to press for the 2019 protest demands, including greater police accountability and democratic elections for the city leader.

But the government postponed the legislative election that would have followed the primary, citing public health risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

