2 killed in a military aircraft crash in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — A small Armenian air force training plane crashed Friday, killing its two-member crew, officials said.

Authorities said the Soviet-made Yak-52 aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of Yerevan, Armenia's largest city and capital.

They said the plane was on a training flight. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

The Yakovlev Yak-52 is a Soviet-designed single-engine two-seat primary trainer aircraft that was designed in the 1970s. It has remained in service in several countries around the world.

In their initial statements, Armenian authorities wrongly identified the crashed plane as an Antonov An-2, a Soviet-designed single-engine biplane that can carry up to 12 passengers.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the plane that crashed is a Yak-52, not an Antonov An-2, which Armenian authorities had wrongly reported initially.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.