Woman wheels a corpse into a bank and tries to get him to ‘sign off’ on a loan

A woman wheels a dead man into a bank and tries to get him to “sign off” on a loan in her name while holding his head up in front of suspicious staff, according to the Daily Mail.

In the cellphone video taken by bank employees in Brazil, Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes is seen talking to the dead man, 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga.

Nunes kept calling the corpse “Uncle Paulo” and said things like “I can’t sign for you” or “hold it (the pen) tight.”

The teller kept saying she “doesn’t think the man is okay” and “he looks pale.”

Eventually bank employees called for an ambulance and police.

The woman is seen on video telling the dead man that if he’s not well she can take him back to the hospital.

Paramedics on the scene confirmed Braga died a few hours earlier.

The women was arrested. Police are trying to identify other family members to find out if “Uncle Paulo” was alive when the loan was arranged and when it dates from.



