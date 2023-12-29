Woman shot, killed in Atlanta McDonald’s; 19-year-old arrested

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta McDonald’s, WSB reported.

Police told the television station that the woman was shot during a fight with another woman that ended in gunfire. The injured woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from the wounds.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Tamanika Woods. Her age has not been released but police told WSB-TV that she was between 30 and 35.

19-year-old T’Niya Evans has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of several felonies, and theft by receiving stolen property,, police said.

Police exclusively told WSB Investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that Evans used a stolen gun from a car parking in a downtown parking garage about five miles from the McDonald’s They would not say if Evans had

was who stole the gun.

The restaurant was roped off with crime tape and there were multiple police cars in the parking lot WSB reported.

