Woman killed, man injured in mid-town shooting

TULSA – A 32-year old woman is dead and a 50-year old man was shot in the chest after a shooting incident near 36th street and Yale Ave, according to Tulsa Police.

On Saturday, police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. and reports said witnesses saw a driver of a red car shoot at a gray SUV and then speed away. Witnesses told police an argument occurred when the driver of the red car stopped near the gray SUV. The driver got out, started arguing and then allegedly shot two people in the SUV before driving away.

At the scene, police found a woman unresponsive and a 50-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his upper chest. The woman was shot in the head and later dead from her injuries.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and the man is in stable condition but is expected to recover.

