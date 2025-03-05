Why most Americans consider going green in home upgrades: Their wallets

For those concerned about the future of the environment, stats like this are inspiring: Nearly 60% of Americans say sustainability was a key consideration when they were researching home upgrades, according to the 2025 AUX In-Home Sustainability Survey.

While it's encouraging to see people prioritizing sustainability, AUX wanted to better understand why sustainability was important to those people. Where in their homes did they feel sustainability efforts could have the largest impact? And were they aware of governmental and rebate programs that could influence sustainability decisions?

In mid-January, AUX partnered with third-party survey platform Pollfish to ask 600 American adults those questions and more.

The survey found that most respondents' interest in sustainable home upgrades is driven by financial concerns.



This aligns with broader economic trends in the U.S., where persistent inflation and rising utility costs are reshaping consumer priorities. Over the past two years, energy prices have consistently ranked among the most significant financial burdens for American households.

Key findings:

58% of people say sustainability played either a very important or extremely important role in their decision-making process in regard to home upgrades.

51% said the primary reason for considering more sustainable options was to save money on energy bills—only 20% say it's with the goal of reducing environmental impact.

63% considered savings the main benefit of those energy efficient HVAC systems.

50% say that upfront costs are what keeps them from making upgrades.

62% say they are unfamiliar with government or energy company rebates for sustainable home upgrades.

Bar graph showing respondent results to the question "How important is sustainability in your decision-making process of home upgrades?" (Stacker/Stacker)

AUX

The Importance of Sustainability

Most survey respondents cited sustainability as a key component when considering home upgrades.

Bar graph showing respondent results to the question "What is the primary reason you would consider making your home more sustainable?" (Stacker/Stacker)

AUX

Economic Considerations Fuel Sustainability in Homes

More than half—51%—said their main concern when looking at sustainable options for home improvements was to save money on their energy bills. Less than half of that number, just 20%, said that reducing their home's environmental impact topped their list of concerns, and just 16% said improving their in-home air quality was their number one priority.

Pie graph showing respondent results to the question "What is the main barrier preventing you from upgrading to a more energy-efficient HVAC system?" (Stacker/Stacker)

AUX

Upfront Costs Are the Biggest Barrier to More Sustainable HVAC Systems

Most Americans recognize that their heating and cooling system is the biggest energy drain in their home, and a key area where sustainable options can significantly reduce cost. However, the biggest barrier remains the upfront expense.

Over the past few years, the HVAC industry has faced consistent price increases, driven by a variety of economic factors. Rising costs of raw materials like copper, aluminum, and steel have put upward pressure on manufacturing expenses, which are then passed on to consumers. Additionally, broader supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages have further contributed to higher equipment and installation costs. These trends are reflected in price increases for both standard and high-efficiency systems, with average installations ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on system type, home size, and complexity.

For homeowners interested in sustainable options, such as energy-efficient HVAC systems, these higher upfront costs can feel daunting despite the potential for long-term energy savings.

Chart showing respondent results to the question "What factors make HVAC upgrades less accessible?" (Stacker/Stacker)

AUX

Costs That Make Sustainable HVAC Options Less Accessible

What most respondents said made sustainable HVAC options inaccessible wasn't a lack of knowledge of the technology or doubts about its ability to deliver on promised energy savings. It was the cost to purchase the equipment and the installation.

Depending on local policies, government rebate programs and energy incentives offer a powerful solution to offset those costs. However, there seems to be a gap in awareness: 62% of homeowners are either unfamiliar with or lack detailed knowledge about these programs.

Chart showing respondent results to the question "How would you describe your level of commitment to sustainability at home?" (Stacker/Stacker)

AUX

Majority of People Are Committed to In-Home Sustainability

Even with the cost challenges associated with sustainable home upgrades, a significant majority of Americans remain committed to incorporating sustainability into their living spaces. According to the survey, 70% of respondents indicated they are either actively making changes in their home to make it more sustainable or are seriously considering such changes.

This commitment, despite financial hurdles, reflects a growing awareness of the benefits of sustainability beyond environmental considerations. While the primary driver for many is financial, there is also an increasing recognition of the added value sustainability brings to their homes. From increasing property value to improving indoor air quality, homeowners are weighing the multifaceted benefits of greener upgrades.