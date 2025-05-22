Where Americans are happiest

While measuring individual happiness is challenging due to its subjectivity, broader trends may be able to provide insight into whether a local community is more or less happy than its peers. For instance, research ties higher incomes and lower poverty rates to higher levels of happiness. Similarly, life expectancy and marriage rates can be revealing indicators about a community's propensity for happiness.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 90 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 happiness metrics spanning the categories of personal finance, physical well-being, and quality of life to determine the happiest cities in America.

Key Findings

Plano, Texas, is the happiest big city in America. Plano ranks among the top 10 for various happiness metrics, overtaking Arlington, Virginia,for the number one spot this year. Notably, it ranks first studywide for the highest rate of marriage at 55.9%. Its residents also report the fourth-most mentally healthy health days at 84.8%. Poverty is also fifth-lowest at 7.0%.

Fremont, California, ranks first for this metric with 71.9% of households earning at least six figures. San Jose, California, (62.2%), Irvine, California, (61.7%), and San Francisco (58.1%) also rank among the top five places with people earning at this level. Housing is most affordable for residents of these Midwestern cities. Fort Wayne, Indiana, has the lowest rate of residents struggling to pay for housing, with only 10.5% paying more than half of their income for a roof over their heads. Boise, Idaho, (10.9%); Wichita, Kansas, (11.5%); Pittsburgh, (11.9%); and Oklahoma City, (11.9%) are also among the top five cities where residents can comfortably afford housing.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, has the lowest rate of residents struggling to pay for housing, with only 10.5% paying more than half of their income for a roof over their heads. Boise, Idaho, (10.9%); Wichita, Kansas, (11.5%); Pittsburgh, (11.9%); and Oklahoma City, (11.9%) are also among the top five cities where residents can comfortably afford housing. Residents are expected to live to nearly 84 years old in Arlington, Virginia. The second-happiest city nationwide maintains the highest life expectancy at 83.9 years old. On the other hand, residents of Memphis, Tennessee, have the lowest life expectancy at 71.8 years.

Table showing top 15 cities where Americans ranked happiest. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 20 Happiest Cities

Plano, Texas

Households earning $100,000 or more: 54.3%

Poverty rate: 7%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 13%

Days with good mental health: 84.8%

Life expectancy: 81.31 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.826

Population covered by health insurance: 90.3%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 93%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.8%

Marriage rate: 55.9%

Average traffic volume: 140.65

2. Arlington, Virginia

Households earning $100,000 or more: 65.3%

Poverty rate: 6.9%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 14.2%

Days with good mental health: 84.9%

Life expectancy: 83.94 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.830

Population covered by health insurance: 96.4%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 100%

Rate of overcrowding: 3.4%

Marriage rate: 41.4%

Average traffic volume: 540

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Households earning $100,000 or more: 42.5%

Poverty rate: 10.3%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 12%

Days with good mental health: 84.3%

Life expectancy: 80.99 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.842

Population covered by health insurance: 91.9%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 98.6%

Rate of overcrowding: 2%

Marriage rate: 41.6%

Average traffic volume: 111.59

4. Seattle

Households earning $100,000 or more: 57.5%

Poverty rate: 9.9%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 15%

Days with good mental health: 83.4%

Life expectancy: 81.06 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.867

Population covered by health insurance: 95.7%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 97.9%

Rate of overcrowding: 3.9%

Marriage rate: 41.4%

Average traffic volume: 332.97

5. San Jose, California

Households earning $100,000 or more: 62.2%

Poverty rate: 8.5%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 15.7%

Days with good mental health: 85%

Life expectancy: 83.79 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.809

Population covered by health insurance: 95.1%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 99.4%

Rate of overcrowding: 7.9%

Marriage rate: 48.1%

Average traffic volume: 626.36

6. Boise City, Idaho

Households earning $100,000 or more: 39.3%

Poverty rate: 9.9%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 10.9%

Days with good mental health: 82.9%

Life expectancy: 79.74 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.824

Population covered by health insurance: 92.7%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 91.6%

Rate of overcrowding: 1.9%

Marriage rate: 47.8%

Average traffic volume: 116.67

7. Fremont, California

Households earning $100,000 or more: 71.9%

Poverty rate: 5.4%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 18.1%

Days with good mental health: 82.2%

Life expectancy: 81.98 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.812

Population covered by health insurance: 97.6%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 99.6%

Rate of overcrowding: 7.7%

Marriage rate: 49.6%

Average traffic volume: 683.02

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

Households earning $100,000 or more: 32%

Poverty rate: 12.2%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 12.6%

Days with good mental health: 84.7%

Life expectancy: 79.09 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.789

Population covered by health insurance: 94.7%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 95.4%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.2%

Marriage rate: 44.5%

Average traffic volume: 211.07

9. Durham, North Carolina

Households earning $100,000 or more: 41.9%

Poverty rate: 10%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 13.4%

Days with good mental health: 84.6%

Life expectancy: 79.19 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.809

Population covered by health insurance: 89.4%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 90.7%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.9%

Marriage rate: 44.5%

Average traffic volume: 134.11

10. Anchorage, Alaska

Households earning $100,000 or more: 47.6%

Poverty rate: 8.4%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 13.2%

Days with good mental health: 83.7%

Life expectancy: 76.34 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.801

Population covered by health insurance: 92.3%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 93.9%

Rate of overcrowding: 4.5%

Marriage rate: 48.2%

Average traffic volume: 152.30

11. Chesapeake, Virginia

Households earning $100,000 or more: 46.8%

Poverty rate: 11.2%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 14.1%

Days with good mental health: 81.3%

Life expectancy: 76.87 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.783

Population covered by health insurance: 94.9%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 94.4%

Rate of overcrowding: 1.5%

Marriage rate: 52.7%

Average traffic volume: 115.25

12. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Households earning $100,000 or more: 41.9%

Poverty rate: 6.6%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 14.4%

Days with good mental health: 81.6%

Life expectancy: 76.23 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.815

Population covered by health insurance: 93.7%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 89.8%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.5%

Marriage rate: 52.9%

Average traffic volume: 140.87

13. San Francisco

Households earning $100,000 or more: 58.1%

Poverty rate: 12%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 16.9%

Days with good mental health: 83.4%

Life expectancy: 82.41 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.836

Population covered by health insurance: 96.8%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 100%

Rate of overcrowding: 6.8%

Marriage rate: 41%

Average traffic volume: 794.01

14. Minneapolis

Households earning $100,000 or more: 40.5%

Poverty rate: 15.3%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 13.4%

Days with good mental health: 83.9%

Life expectancy: 79.47 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.833

Population covered by health insurance: 95.3%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 99.1%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.7%

Marriage rate: 32.7%

Average traffic volume: 304.61

15. Scottsdale

Households earning $100,000 or more: 52.6%

Poverty rate: 7.7%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 14.2%

Days with good mental health: 81.8%

Life expectancy: 77.47 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.780

Population covered by health insurance: 94.6%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 92.8%

Rate of overcrowding: 4.4%

Marriage rate: 47.4%

Average traffic volume: 244.16

16. Chula Vista, California

Households earning $100,000 or more: 52.8%

Poverty rate: 6%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 20.8%

Days with good mental health: 82.7%

Life expectancy: 80.30 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.817

Population covered by health insurance: 95.1%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 97.5%

Rate of overcrowding: 6.9%

Marriage rate: 50.5%

Average traffic volume: 440.11

17. Omaha, Nebraska

Households earning $100,000 or more: 35%

Poverty rate: 13.4%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 13.1%

Days with good mental health: 84.1%

Life expectancy: 77.73 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.757

Population covered by health insurance: 92%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 97.4%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.1%

Marriage rate: 44.8%

Average traffic volume: 214.94

18. Aurora, Colorado

Households earning $100,000 or more: 44.3%

Poverty rate: 13.8%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 15.6%

Days with good mental health: 82.9%

Life expectancy: 79.09 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.824

Population covered by health insurance: 86.8%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 97.5%

Rate of overcrowding: 3%

Marriage rate: 45.8%

Average traffic volume: 215.22

19. Charlotte, North Carolina

Households earning $100,000 or more: 41%

Poverty rate: 11.3%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 14.3%

Days with good mental health: 83.7%

Life expectancy: 78.82 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.811

Population covered by health insurance: 87.3%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 88.7%

Rate of overcrowding: 2.3%

Marriage rate: 40.9%

Average traffic volume: 165.52

20. Irvine, California

Households earning $100,000 or more: 61.7%

Poverty rate: 9.8%

Households spending 50% or more of income on housing: 20.3%

Days with good mental health: 83.7%

Life expectancy: 81.28 years

Residents getting exercise: 0.797

Population covered by health insurance: 96.4%

Population with adequate access to physical activity: 99.1%

Rate of overcrowding: 8.7%

Marriage rate: 49.7%

Average traffic volume: 720.28

Data and Methodology

For this SmartAsset study, 90 of the largest U.S. cities for which data was available were evaluated across three categories: personal finance, well being, and quality of life. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023 and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for 2024.

Personal finance metrics included:

Percent of individuals earnings $100,000 or more.

Percent of households that spend 50% or more of income on housing.

Percent of residents below the poverty level.

Well-being metrics include:

Average number of mentally unhealthy days in the last 30.

Life expectancy in years.

Percent of residents who report being physically inactive.

Percent of residents who have health insurance.

Quality of life metrics include:

Marriage rate. (If city-level data was not available, county level data was substituted. In one case where city- or county-level data was not available, the city-level data for the previous year was used.)

Average traffic volume per meter of major roadways in the county.

Percent of population with adequate access to locations for physical activity.

Percentage of households with overcrowding (more than one person living in a room).

