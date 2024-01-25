YouTuber accused topping 150 mph on his motorcycle on Colorado intestate wanted on multiple charges

DENVER — (AP) — A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes — a trip that typically takes about an hour — is wanted on multiple charges.

Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old from Texas, recorded himself Sept. 28 going more than 150 mph (241 kph), squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the shoulder, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release sent Wednesday. The video has since been deleted from YouTube, but the State Patrol shared a clip with the news release.

Dietzmann, who is known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube, has posted multiple similar videos from different parts of the country. He is wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph (64 kph) over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.

“This is an extreme example, but sadly a real one,” State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said. “If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located. This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area."

The State Patrol coordinated with the Dallas Police Department in Texas and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado to identify the rider as Dietzmann, whose hometown was not released.

Investigators say numerous drivers and online viewers contacted the Colorado State Patrol about the incident.

