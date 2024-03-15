Serbian prosecutors charge 10 for stealing 43,000 state decorations of honor

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Ten people are facing charges in Serbia for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building, prosecutors said on Friday.

The suspects colluded to carry out a “grave theft of state property” from the awards office, which is located in a Communist-era administration headquarters in a new part of Belgrade, said a statement from the public prosecutor's office.

The sprawling building hosts dozens of offices, including those of the Interior Ministry, and often also serves as the venue for meetings during visits of foreign state officials.

The prosecutors said that eight people have been detained and two remain at large. They gave no other details.

