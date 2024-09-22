Round 'em up: Eight bulls escape a Massachusetts rodeo and charge through a mall parking lot

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — (AP) — This is no bull: First responders in a Massachusetts city had to exercise some impromptu roundup skills when eight bulls escaped from a rodeo being held in the parking lot of a mall on Sunday.

Video posted online captured the moment when the bulls escaped from the rodeo in North Attleboro. The animals charged through the crowded parking lot, knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward busy U.S. Highway 1. They eventually headed for some nearby woods for short-lived freedom. No one was hurt during the breakout.

The North Attleboro Fire Department issued a warning: These rodeo bulls weren't playing around.

"Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls,” the agency said.

Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon, but one of them was still on the lam, firefighters said. The Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down, officials said.

How the bulls escaped was under investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.