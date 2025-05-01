PETA uses robot calf to spread message

FOX Carolina reports shoppers in Greenville, South Carolina were confronted by a furry plastic robot calf with a special message for those who like to wear leather. The calf, with it’s robot legs, marched up to shoppers asking, “Are you wearing my mother?” The calf then started telling people about the suffering cows endure in the leather industry. PETA says the calf is to encourage people to keep cruelty out of their closets and use vegan material. Shoppers who told the calf they were wearing vegan leather got a celebratory robot dance from the weird calf.

Watch the video here

