Kentucky boy uses mother's phone to order 70K Dum-Dum suckers to share with his friends

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky woman was in a sticky mess when she found stacks of boxes containing lollipops on her front doorstep. The surprise delivery was ordered by her young son while he played on her phone.

Holly LaFavers says she tried stopping 8-year-old Liam's Amazon order for about 70,000 Dum-Dum suckers before the treats arrived but it was too late.

Amazon had already delivered 22 cases to her home.

“He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival,” LaFavers said. "Again, he was being friendly, he was being kind to his friends.”

The surprise got worse after a quick check of her bank account. She owed about $4,000 for the order.

“When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted,” LaFavers said.

Then she found out that eight more cases from the order were unaccounted for, she said. After a trip to the post office, those cases were returned to sender, she said.

Her efforts to get a refund took a bit more time but she got her money back.

“After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she said in a social media post.

LaFavers said she was changing some settings on her phone to make sure there's never another surprise delivery at home.

