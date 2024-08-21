Weird News

College town's police say they don't need help with cleanup after beer spill

CORRECTION Beer Spill CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a street closed due to an 18 wheeler losing part of its load, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 in Oxford, Miss. (Oxford Police Department via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

OXFORD, Miss. — (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.

“Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”

