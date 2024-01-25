VIDEO: Seemingly unaware of their place in ‘tornado alley,’ OKC plans America’s tallest skyscraper

The proposed mega skyscraper in Oklahoma City appears to be expanding its ambitions. According to the developer, it now has the potential to become the tallest building in the United States. However, the question arises: does the increased scale of the plans reflect actual demand?

Oklahoma’s current tallest building, the Devon Tower, stands at 844 feet. In contrast, the newly envisioned tower for the Boardwalk at Bricktown would surpass it by more than double, reaching an impressive height of 1,907 feet.

The developer, Scot Matteson, expressed confidence in the demand for this megatower, citing the anticipated growth of the area. Matteson believes that as Oklahoma City continues to attract more employers and residents, there will be a substantial demand for a towering structure where people can live, work, and enjoy the entertainment district.

With the addition of a 168-foot spire, reminiscent of the One World Trade Center in New York City, the proposed structure would soar to over 1,900 feet. If realized, it would claim the title of the tallest building in the country and the fifth tallest in the world.

The tallest skyscraper in the U.S. would be located in the epicenter of America’s infamous ‘Tornado Alley.’

Spring and Fall twisters aren’t just POSSIBLE in Oklahoma, they’re expected. And they can be absolute monsters, with hundreds of miles of clear pastures in which the twisters can grow in size and strength.

It’s been long suspected that tornados don’t hit urban areas because the winds wouldn’t penetrate the obstruction from tall buildings.

That theory was disproved in 2000 when a powerful F3 tornado hit downtown Fort Worth, Texas,

The first high-rise building impacted was the nine-story Cash America building, which was nearly destroyed by the tornado. All windows on the building’s northwestern and southwestern faces were blown out by the strong winds, and the travertine stone façade framing the building’s exterior crumbled.

Similar damage occurred to several other high-rises including the 35-story Bank One Tower, which lost 80 percent of its 3,000 windows.

