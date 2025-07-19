A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people on a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring more than 20 people.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday that the incident left five people in critical condition.

Another eight to 10 people were in serious condition and between 10 and 15 victims were in fair condition, the department said.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.