USDA says federal food assistance will not be available on Nov. 1

The Associated Press is reporting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website confirming that federal SNAP benefits will not go out on Nov.1 due to the continued government shutdown.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” read the USDA notice. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflation point for Senate Democrats.”

AP reports that this notice comes after the Trump Administration denied using the $5 billion in contingency funds to maintain benefits through SNAP.

Roughly 1 in 8 Americans depend on the SNAP program to buy food. In Oklahoma, the number of people depending on SNAP totals 600,000.

©2025 Cox Media Group