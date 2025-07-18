University of Tulsa receives UAS Drone Security Certification

The University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) says they have completed the regions first Green UAS Certification. They say it is a step towards the city becoming a hub for secure drone development.

The certification was granted by drone manufacturer Wingtra.

“Wingtra is the first company to come through this, what’s called Green UAS Certification process, with the University of Tulsa,” said Kenny Osborn, the Initiative Leader for Tulsa Innovation Labs.

He said their partnership with the University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute and Oklahoma State University is putting them ahead of the game when it comes to making Tulsa the drone capital of the world.

“The White House is calling for American drone dominance and so as a result, the eyes of the world are on this industry. It sends a strong signal that Tulsa has the partnerships, the relationships, the organizations in place for us to help the United States lead in drone manufacturing and drone development.”

OCII Executive Director David Keely said the university is helping with evaluations on hardware and developing the software list to help companies get the certification necessary for working with the Department of Defense.

“So just last week, the Secretary of Defense put out a memo about acquiring drones faster for national defense purposes. But what you don’t want to do is open up the aperture so wide that you bring in unreliable systems. The Green UAS Certification helps to ensure that the drone that a government agency, state, local, tribal, or national, federal is procuring for use is stable, that it is cybersecure and that it is not going to pose threats of invasion of people’s personal space, civil liberties, et cetera, by an outside power.”

Keely explained an expert security control individual, graduate students pursuing a degree in cybersecurity, alumni and staff will be doing the work.

“This exposes the university at a national and international level. Quite frankly, we are talking to people in Switzerland and so throughout Europe and other locations around the globe and that takes the Tulsa brand—not just the university, but the city of Tulsa—out on full display. It brings home the fact that if you are in the drone business, you’re going to be dealing with agencies, people, universities, et cetera, here in Tulsa because it’s not just certifications of drones that we do here. This is really rapidly becoming the hotspot for drone research and development for the United States.”

With their first company under their belt, the partners said this is putting Tulsa on the map as the go to city for drone manufacturing, testing and security checks to meet military clearance. This would allow drones to be used in multiple spaces, including national security.

