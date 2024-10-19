Turkey and Germany leaders meet in Istanbul and find many avenues of agreement. But not on Israel

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday in Istanbul, where both leaders discussed bilateral concerns and opportunities for cooperation. But they couldn't agree on their respective stances toward Israel.

During an otherwise cordial news conference following their meeting, Erdogan had very harsh words for Israel and its Western supporters.

“It’s clear that in Netanyahu’s mind, he doesn’t want to limit the war to just some definite, fascist circle, but to expand it,” he said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The deaths of so many leaders is practically a point of delight for them. And the West is jumping for joy.”

Scholz, on the other hand, defended Israel’s “right to self defense” and expressly disagreed with Erdogan’s labeling of the war in Gaza as “genocide.”

The German leader pointed out Berlin’s support for humanitarian aid to Gaza, a two-state solution and a cease-fire.

“But I also want to say this: Germany does not believe ... that the accusation of genocide is justified,” Scholz said.

He noted the importance of feeling compassion when children and other innocent civilians die, but stressed that genocide is a “legal question.”

Despite the difference of views on Israel, Scholz and Erdogan struck a friendly tone in their appearance before reporters.

The meeting came as each side needs help from the other side.

One of Turkey’s primary focuses is the procurement of arms from Europe, particularly Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Scholz hinted that there will be some developments in this regard.

“Turkey is a member of NATO and therefore we always make decisions that involve concrete deliveries," he said. "That is a matter of course and we have also made such decisions recently and they will be passed on.” Shortly before Scholz’s visit to Turkey, his second during his nearly three years in office, the government announced that it was again allowing arms exports to Turkey on a larger scale, the German news agency dpa reported. This year, 69 permits worth 103 million euros ($111.7 million) had already been issued by Oct. 13. This included military weapons worth 840,000 euros ($911,000). Until the failed military coup in Turkey in 2016 and the invasion of northern Syria, the German government had approved arms exports to the country on a large scale, but then significantly reduced them.

While Turkey is focused on a defense deal, Scholz is seeking Turkey’s help to deport more rejected asylum-seekers and migrants to Turkey.

Almost 16,000 Turkish citizens in Germany were required to leave the country at the end of September. The government in Berlin is also seeking to deport those who have committed crimes back to Afghanistan and Syria, and is seeking the help of Turkey and other partners for this.

