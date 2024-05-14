Turkey arrests spider smuggler said to be US museum curator

A spider smuggler from the U.S. has been arrested in Turkey.

The American, said to be a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, was arrested at the Istanbul Airport Sunday, according to Yahoo!News.

Police say they seized dozens of bags from his luggage that contained some 15-hundred scorpions and spiders including tarantulas, as well as dozens of plastic bottles containing unspecified liquids.

According to ABC Science, the spiders’ venom can be extracted for making medicine worth $10 million per liter.

The American Museum of Natural History has not commented on the arrest.



