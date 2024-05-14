News

Turkey arrests spider smuggler said to be US museum curator

By Jen Townley

Turkey Spider Smuggling In this photo released by Turkish security, confiscated spider and scorpion samples are displayed at the Istanbul Airport, Turkey on Monday, May 13, 2024. Turkish media say a curator at the American Museum of Natural History has been detained in Istanbul while allegedly attempting to smuggle spider and scorpion samples. Lorenzo Prendini, an expert on arachnids at the New York-based museum, says he has permits from the government to conduct his research. He was held by police at Istanbul Airport on Monday while allegedly trying to take about 1,500 samples out of the country. (Turkish Security Sources Via DIA) (Uncredited/AP)

By Jen Townley

A spider smuggler from the U.S. has been arrested in Turkey.

The American, said to be a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, was arrested at the Istanbul Airport Sunday, according to Yahoo!News.

Police say they seized dozens of bags from his luggage that contained some 15-hundred scorpions and spiders including tarantulas, as well as dozens of plastic bottles containing unspecified liquids.

According to ABC Science, the spiders’ venom can be extracted for making medicine worth $10 million per liter.

The American Museum of Natural History has not commented on the arrest.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!