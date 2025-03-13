News

Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tariff

By AAMER MADHANI
Trump Ireland President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

The European tariff, which was unveiled in response to steel and aluminum tariffs by the U.S. administration, was expected to go into effect on April 1.

But Trump, in a morning social media post, vowed a new escalation in his trade war if the EU pushes ahead with the planned 50% tariff on American whiskey.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,” Trump wrote. “This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

The Republican president on Wednesday signaled that he intended to take the action.

“Of course I will respond,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office exchange with reporters.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

