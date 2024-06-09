YouTuber accused of having helicopter shoot fireworks at Lamborghini in stunt

Officials say that a man is facing charges over a stunt done in a video posted on YouTube last summer.

Suk Min Choi, 24, also known as “Alex Choi,” has been charged with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Prosecutors claim that Choi made a video last July without permits called “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks,” according to The Associated Press. Officials say Choi allegedly pressed a button that said “fire missiles” as women were on the helicopter that shot fireworks at the Lamborghini.

The video was believed to have been shot at the El Mirage Dry Lake Bed in rural San Bernardino County, the AP reported.

“After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video,” the U.S. attorney’s office said, according to The New York Times.

The clip is no longer featured on his social media pages, the Times reported. Choi about 924,000 followers on YouTube and about 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Choi made a court appearance on Thursday and was released on a $50,000 bond. The AP reported that his arraignment is scheduled for July 2 with no plea.

If he is convicted, Choi could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group