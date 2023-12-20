‘You are the father!’: Maury Povich announces zoo’s baby orangutan’s father

DENVER — Maury Povich helped the Denver Zoo reveal the identity of a 4-month-old baby orangutan’s father.

The identity of baby orangutan Siska’s father has been a mystery since she was born in August, KUSA reported.

The Denver Zoo enlisted the assistance of Povich to help figure out the father’s identity because he is infamous for delivering the results of paternity tests on his daytime talk show, according to the news outlet.

The zoo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that it was between Berani or Jaya.

“Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan! Is Siska’s father thirty-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya,” the zoo said on Facebook.

“We reached out to producers and his executive assistant and they were thrilled and excited, they were very generous with his time and it was kind that he helped us out,” a spokesperson of Denver Zoo, Jake Kubie said, according to KUSA, “He just did it to be nice and help us.”

“I see he’s in the news, and saw an interview of him on the red carpet and it sounds like he is ready to step away from the ‘You are the father”’ segments and put those behind him,” Kubie said, “But he was happy to do it one last time for us.”

Povich was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Daytime Emmys, last weekend, according to the news outlet.

Just like on his show, Povich “amped up the drama” as he opened hte envelope with the results, CBS News reported.

Povich made the announcement the following day on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

“Berani, you are the father!” said Povich, according to USA Today.