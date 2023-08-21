World Cup hero Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after Spain’s victory in final

SYDNEY — It was a bittersweet day for Olga Carmona, who scored the only goal in Spain’s World Cup final victory on Sunday. The star of Spain’s 1-0 victory against England learned that her father had died.

The Spanish federation made the announcement about eight hours after Spain defeated England in Sydney to capture its first World Cup title, ESPN reported. No cause of death was given.

“We deeply regret that we must announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father,” the RFEF wrote in a statement published on social media. “(Carmona) learned of the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family at this time of deep sorrow.

“We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history.”

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced that Olga Carmona's father has died.



Carmona was the only goalscorer in Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup Final win.



Carmona, 23, later tweeted that “without knowing it,” she had her star before the game started, The Washington Post reported.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” Carmona wrote in Spanish. “I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, papá.”

After scoring in the 29th minute, Carmona lifted up her jersey to reveal a red shirt on which she’d written, “Merchi,” USA Today reported. Spain’s captain said after the game the dedication was to a friend’s mother who had died recently.

“This victory is for the mum of one of my best friends who passed away recently,” Carmona told reporters after the match.

Carmona, who plays for Real Madrid, scored the winning goal in Spain’s 2-1 semifinal win against Sweden on Tuesday according to the Post.

After Sunday’s win, Carmona said Spain had “done something historical,” The Associated Press reported.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” Carmona said. “I believe that we’ve shown this on the field, we’ve shown this in the group stage, in the knockout stage. We’ve been fighting until the end. We never stopped.”

Spain’s team was scheduled to return to Madrid from Sydney early Monday local time, ESPN reported. Celebrations are planned later in the day in Spain’s capital.