Woman’s remains found in pond near Walt Disney World 12 years after she went missing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The remains of a woman who went missing 12 years ago appears to have been found inside a minivan in a small retention pond by Walt Disney World.

Sandra Lemire’s family members believe that the remains found in the minivan belong to her, according to The Associated Press. Lemire went missing in 2012 with her car after she left a restaurant in Kissimmee.

Sunshine State Sonar’s divers last weekend were searching a retention pond by the Disney World Interstate 4 exit when they found the vehicle, the AP reported.

The divers help Florida law enforcement in cases involving missing people. vehicles or vessels that could possibly be in the water in the state. The group searched about 63 bodies of water over the year or so looking for Lemire. The search in this specific retention pond came to be after a tip from a detective at the Orlando Police Department regarding a cellphone tower location that received the last call from Lemire’s phone. According to Sunshine State Sonar’s Facebook post per the AP, this tip helped searchers to narrow down the search to this pond.

“We located what appeared to be a minivan submerged in 14 feet of water,” Sunshine State Sonar said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Our team quickly suited up and dove on the vehicle to make the license plate confirmation.”

The Orlando medical examiner will still need to confirm the remains’ identification. The Florida Highway Patrol is expected to investigate the crash.

