Woman sues Target over parking lot fall, wins $11.3M

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman has won more than $11 million after suing retailer Target because she fell in the store’s parking lot, breaking her leg.

The 44-year-old woman was carrying her child in the parking lot of the Target in Winter Garden, Florida, on Dec. 23, 2019.

She said she was trying to avoid holiday traffic and puddles when she walked past a landscaping island.

The woman missed the seam where the asphalt and the curb’s concrete gutter met, which presented a notable and abrupt change in elevation, which violated building codes, WFTV reported.

When she stepped, she twisted her left ankle, breaking it, and causing her to fall onto her right. When she tried to get up without dropping her child, her left leg was in an awkward position and she fractured her right tibia, fibula and lateral malleolus.

Her legal team turned down a pre-trial settlement offer of $250,000.

In the end, an Orange County, Florida, jury found Target 90% at fault, and awarded her $11,391,183.28, WFTV reported.

