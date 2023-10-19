Woman killed at baby shower; son follows shooter to police parking lot and runs over her

A woman attending a baby shower in Michigan was shot and killed after she got into an argument with a friend police said.

>> Read more trending news

After the shooting, according to authorities, the woman’s son tracked the woman down and ran over her in the parking lot of a Detroit police station.

The incident began Sunday when Phebe Williams, 53, went to the shower being held on Detroit’s east side.

According to according to WXYZ Detroit, Williams’ 46-year-old friend showed up to the event and accused Williams’ son of committing a crime.

The friend was not identified, according to CBS Detroit. According to witnesses at the shower, the friend said she had reported Williams’ son to police.

The confrontation escalated to a fight where Williams hit the woman. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot Williams.

“She’s a friend of the family. They’d been friends since they was kids,” Shavonda Carter, Williams’ niece, told the station. “I don’t understand why would she even pull a gun out.”

Williams’s son learned of the shooting and found out the woman was going to the police station to turn herself in.

When the woman reached the station and got out of her car to go in, William’s son sped up and ran her down, WXYZ reported.

According to police, both Williams’ son and the shooter, who was hospitalized in serious condition, have been arrested.

“Phebe was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie, friend, and a people person,” a daughter in-law wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise donations for the family’s loved ones.

“She was loved by everyone, and she will always be remembered for her caring and loving kindness to others.”