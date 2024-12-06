Woman found dead after falling into sinkhole

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The woman who was believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Western Pennsylvania while looking for her cat has been found dead.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the body of Elizabeth Pollard was found in an abandoned coal mine in Unity Township, WPXI reported.

Crews drilled holes in the ground to send cameras and drones beneath the surface to look for Pollard.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Pollard, the woman who fell into a sinkhole while looking for her cat, has been found dead after a 4-day search, state police confirm. Posted by WPXI-TV Pittsburgh on Friday, December 6, 2024

Troopers received a call early Tuesday morning from Pollard’s family who was worried about her whereabouts, WPXI reported. The call came in at around 1 a.m. and by 2:50 a.m. state troopers found her car behind a restaurant with Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside, unharmed. The child told troopers that she was waiting in the car for her grandmother.

Pollard lived across the street from the restaurant, The Associated Press reported.

Troopers noticed a sinkhole nearby and believed she may have fallen into it. People at the restaurant said they last saw her looking for her cat on Monday at around 5 p.m. The hole was about the size of a manhole and wasn’t there when hunters and restaurant workers had been in the area a few hours before Pollard’s disappearance.

The sinkhole was a very thin layer of dirt but was mainly grass.

“It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it,” State Police spokesperson Trooper Steve Limani said, according to the AP.





