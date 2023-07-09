Woman dies after being swept over waterfall

EMERALD BAY, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman died after she was swept away by rushing water at Eagle Falls near Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California.

>> Read more trending news

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that Ishrat Binta Azim, 25, got into the water and a fast current took her over the edge, according to KCRA. Her body was later found in a pool of water by the Vikingsholm path.

El Dorado County Sheriff Capt. Michael Lensing told South Tahoe Now the incident happened on July 4. Azim and her friends were visiting the area.

Lensing said, according to the newspaper, the group parked by the Eagle Falls parking lot, crossed the highway, and went over to the guard rail to see the falls. Azim tried to put her toes into the far while holding her friend’s hand. That was when Azim slipped and went over the edge.

A group of visitors reportedly recorded video of what happened on a cellphone, South Tahoe Now reported, according to KRON.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue located Azim’s body, the newspaper reported.

The coroner is expected to determine Azim’s cause of death, according to KCRA.