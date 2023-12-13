Woman creates massive Buc-ee’s inspired gingerbread house

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County in Texas shared an employee’s massive creation - a gingerbread house inspired by the famous Buc-ee’s.

>> Read more trending news

Williamson County said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Deanna Vaters from the tax office was the mastermind behind the display, according to KXAS. The creation was shared on the county’s social media page on Tuesday which happened to be National Gingerbread House Day.

Vaters worked with her husband to create the Buc-ee’s gingerbread village, the news outlet reported. The two came up with the idea and went out to the establishment in Bastrop, Texas. They wanted to get a feel for the layout and to grab some photos.

“We took pictures of the Buc-ee’s we were currently in, which is the Bastrop Buc-ee’s, this is their layout… and that was our theme for the year,” Vaters said, KXAN reported.

Vaters has been doing the gingerbread display at the tax office for about six years and at other jobs she previously had, according to the news outlet.

Our gingerbread house takes the cake this National Gingerbread Day! Deanna with the Tax Office really topped herself this year with her Gingerbread @bucees. You can see her creation at the tax office location in Georgetown, 904 S. Main St. pic.twitter.com/4TYiM9mhpx — Williamson County (@wilcotxgov) December 12, 2023

They started with the basics which included the layout, putting up the gingerbread, icing and candy. Then came back the signature items from Buc-ee’s like the signage, cars and photo cutouts of Vater’s coworkers as customers at Buc-ee’s, KXAS reported.

There is also a dog yard as well as Santa’s sleigh on the roof of the Buc-ee’s, KSAT reported.

“Every year I would come to take their pictures and I think that the coworkers actually look forward to that because they’re always wondering what kind of pose they’re going to do for the next year,” Vaters said, according to KXAS. The Buc-ee’s gingerbread house is now on display at Williamson County’s tax office.