Woman attacks man with machete after alleged sexual assault, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Machete: A woman attacked a man with a machete after she was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Philadelphia hotel. (Anna Avdeeva/iStock )

PHILADELPHIA — A woman attacked a man who allegedly assaulted her sexually inside a Philadelphia hotel, striking him with a machete, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened at the Best Western in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia at about 10:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, KYW-TV reported.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the 24-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a 43-year-old man inside the hotel, WCAU-TV reported. Investigators said the woman then struck the man in the head with a machete, according to the television station.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where police said he is being treated as a prisoner, WTXF-TV reported. He was listed in stable condition, the television station reported.

The woman was also taken to an area hospital by police, according to WCAU.

It was unclear what led to the alleged incident, and unclear how the woman obtained the weapon.

According to police, the weapon was recovered, KYW reported.

