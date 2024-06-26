Woman accused of snorting ‘line of drugs’ off 3-year-old girl’s tablet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio woman is accused of snorting a line of drugs off a 3-year-old child’s tablet while in a vehicle last month, authorities said.

Natalee Good, 31, of Youngtown, was charged with child endangerment and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to The Vindicator.

David Searcy, 56, who was also in the vehicle, was charged with child endangerment and pleaded guilty on Monday by video conference before Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey D. Adler, according to the newspaper.

According to the Girard Police Department, officers responded on May 28 to a report of a woman acting irrationally in a vehicle on West Prospect Street, WFMJ-TV reported. The couple was arrested at 12:52 p.m. EDT while inside the vehicle in the back parking lot of Boardman Medical Supply at 300 N. State St., The Vindicator reported.

Searcy allegedly told investigators that he took Good to a house in Youngstown, where she bought drugs, according to WFMJ.

Searcy claimed Good began acting irrationally after she had “done a line of drugs” off the tablet of the 3-year-old girl, who was crying in the back seat of the car, according to the television station.

The child was removed from the vehicle, and police said that Good began drifting in and out of consciousness, The Vindicator reported. Police officers administered Narcan to Good, who became stabilized.

According to an arrest report, first responders from the Girard Fire Department and Lane ambulance service discovered a rolled-up $5 bill that Good had been sitting on, the newspaper reported. Another rolled-up bill fell out of the vehicle as Good was being moved to an ambulance.

Police said the bill contained an unknown rocklike substance, and Good allegedly told them it was fentanyl, according to The Vindicator. She agreed to be treated at an area hospital.

Searcy allowed the police to search the vehicle, where they found another $5 bill containing an unknown powder, the newspaper reported. A pink burnt metal pipe was also found on the front passenger floorboard.

The girl’s father arrived to take custody of her, The Vindicator reported.

Good remains in an area hospital and has yet to appear before a judge, WFMJ reported.

Searcy’s bail was set at $5,000, and he will have another hearing on July 31, according to The Vindicator.

