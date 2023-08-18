Woman accused of poisoning man’s drink with Raid bug spray

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she reportedly put Raid roach spray inside a man’s drink in DeLeon Springs Friday morning, officials say.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on Wheeler Street Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. where they encountered a man who reportedly drank insecticide, according to WFTV.

The man told deputies that Veronica Cline came home from drinking at a bar and had asked him to continue to drink with her at her house, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. He said he had about two drinks when he began feeling sick. That was when Cline allegedly told him that she put Raid insect spray in his drinks.

The man threw up for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help he said, according to WFTV. He got sick again while speaking with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When investigators went to look for Cline, she wasn’t in the house but she was eventually tracked down nearby with help from a K-9 unit, the sheriff’s office said.

She is being held without bond pending a first court appearance, according to the sheriff’s office said. She has been charged with poisoning food or drink.

The man’s current condition is unknown.