WNBA star Brittney Griner skipping road trip to focus on mental health, team says

PHOENIX — WNBA star Brittney Griner will not be traveling with the Phoenix Mercury on a two-game road trip in order to focus on her mental health, the team said Saturday.

Griner, 32, is playing in her first season since being detained in a Russian jail for 10 months last year.

“The Mercury fully support Brittney (Griner) and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team’s statement read.

The Mercury did not elaborate.

Griner has played in 20 of the Mercury’s 23 games this season, ESPN reported. She is averaging 18.2 points, Sports Illustrated reported. She also is averaging 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 2.0 assists, according to the magazine.

The Mercury (6-17) will open a two-game road trip Sunday with a matchup against the Chicago Sky and face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Griner was facing years in a penal colony in Russia after she was there playing basketball during the WNBA offseason. Officials found cannabis oil in her luggage in February 2022.

She was imprisoned on drug charges and was convicted in court, but returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9, 2022, as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow that saw arms dealer Viktor Bout sent to Russia.

Bout, who was once known as the “Merchant of Death,” was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he planned to illegally sell weapons, according to The Associated Press.

In June 2023, Griner and her Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” YouTube personality at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Mercury said they will work with Griner on a timeline for her return, The Arizona Republic reported.