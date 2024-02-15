Where’s George? 200-year-old painting of Washington stolen from storage unit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A painting of George Washington believed to be more than 200 years old was stolen from a Colorado storage unit, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Englewood Police Department, officials received a call on Jan. 22, the painting of the nation’s first president was taken from a storage facility in the 3300 block of S. Santa Fe Drive. Police believe the painting was stolen on Jan. 10.

The portrait had been owned by the same family for more than 50 years, The Denver Post reported. It was unclear whether the thieves knew that the artwork was inside the storage unit, according to the newspaper.

The approximate size of the painting, surrounded by a gold-colored frame, is 24 inches by 30 inches, KMGH-TV reported. The value of the piece is undisclosed.

Police and officials with the FBI’s office in Denver are investigating the case and have asked for the public’s help in locating the artwork, WUSA reported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that could lead to the painting and/or the people who took it, police said.

“We are asking for your help to find this national treasure!” the Englewood Police Department wrote on Facebook.

