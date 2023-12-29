What’s open, closed on New Year’s Eve; grocery store hours

As we get ready to wave goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 we may need a few last-minute items to get that old year out and the new one in.

If you find yourself wanting on New Year’s Eve, here’s a list of what will be open and when things close:

Retail and pharmacies

· Best Buy: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Costco’s warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, although hours may vary.

· CVS Pharmacy: Most locations will operate at normal hours on New Year’s Eve. If the CVS is not a 24-hour location, it may close early.

· Home Depot: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· IKEA: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Kohl’s: Stores close at 7 p.m.

· Lowe’s: Stores close at 6 p.m.

· Macy’s: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

· Rite Aid: Stores are open regular hours.

· Sam’s Club will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

· Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Eve.

· Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Eve.

Grocery stores

· 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on holidays), but some locations’ hours can vary.

· Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

· ALDI: Stores are open with limited hours.

· Kroger: Most stores will close early.

· Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

· Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours; pharmacy hours may vary.

· Sheetz: Stores are open.

· Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m.

· Whole Foods: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.



